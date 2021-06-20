Law enforcement at vehicle rollover late Saturday

Local News

by: , , Katrina Rose

Posted: / Updated:

Law enforcement officials were at the scene of a rollover crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Walcott.

The car had flipped over in a cornfield in the are of the 11600 block of New Liberty Road. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw several emergency vehicles in the area.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed or injured.

