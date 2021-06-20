Law enforcement at vehicle rollover late Saturday

Law enforcement officials were at the scene of a rollover crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday near Walcott.
The car had flipped over in a cornfield in the are of the 11600 block of New Liberty Road. Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, saw several emergency vehicles in the area.
We do not know whether anyone was ticketed or injured.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.