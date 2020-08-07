Law enforcement in Lee and Bureau Counties actively looking for fugitive

An early mug shot of Donald E. Powell, 34 who is a fugitive being actively sought by law enforcement in Lee and Bureau Counties for an incident in Rock Falls. Powell is also wanted for an active, nationwide warrant out of Indiana.

Law enforcement agencies in Lee and Bureau Counties are actively looking for a fugitive who was involved in a police pursuit that started in Rock Falls.

Donald E. Powell, 34, damaged a Lee County’s Sheriff’s squad car in the incident and then ran from the scene.

Powell is described as a black male, 34 years old, weighing approximately 135 pounds. He has long dreadlocks and a tattoo on his left arm. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hoodie with pink writing. The above photo is not a recent picture of Powell.

Powell was last seen in the area of Progress Drive and Dutch Road in Dixon.

There is also an active, nationwide warrant for Powell out of Indiana.

Powell may be armed, so if he is seen, call 9-1-1 and do not approach him.

The Dixon Police Department, Illinois State Police, Lee County Emergency Management Agency, Bureau County Sheriff’s Department, Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Amboy Fire Department, and Lee County Shriff’s Department are all involved in the search for Powell.