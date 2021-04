The Iowa Department of Corrections announced that Brian Luther Clark failed to report to the Davenport Residential Correctional Facility as required on Thursday.

Clark is a 38-year-old white male that is 5-foot-8 and weighs 227 pounds.

Clark was convicted of first degree robbery in Clinton County and was released to the work release facility on April 29, 2021.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Clark are asked to call their local police department.