With the upcoming parties and drinking often associated with the St. Patrick’s holiday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Illinois State Police and QCA law enforcement want you to remember you don’t need the “luck of the Irish” to stay safe before, during and after celebrations.

According to a release, the St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort runs from March 11 through the early-morning hours of March 18. During this time, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement will be conducting roadside safety checks, seat belt zones and patrols to enforce DUI, seat belt, speeding, distracted driving and other traffic laws.

“If you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, make your own luck by designating a sober driver or deciding how you’ll get home safely before you leave the house,” Cynthia Watters, IDOT’s bureau chief of Safety Programs and Engineering, said. “Too many people wait until after they’ve become impaired to figure out how they’ll get home, but by then it’s too late to make a coherent decision.”

To help ensure your St. Patrick’s Day is a safe and happy one, state and local law enforcement offered these tips:



If you are hosting a party:

• Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served is involved in an impaired driving crash.

• Make sure all your guests designate their sober drivers in advance or help arrange ride sharing with other sober drivers.

• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

• Keep information on cabs ride-sharing services handy. Take keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.



If you are attending a party:

Designate your sober driver before the party begins and give that person your car keys.

Ask a sober friend or family member for a ride, call a cab, take public transportation, use a ride-sharing service or stay where you are until you are sober.

Never let a friend leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.

Always buckle up – it is your best defense against an impaired driver.

If a friend is about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely.

Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.

Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you’re walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re driving, remain alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.

The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.