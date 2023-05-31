Governor JB Pritzker, Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan F. Kelly, and law enforcement officials statewide recently honored acts of heroism performed by officers during the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Ceremony in Springfield, including six from the Quad Cities area. The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee presented the Medal of Honor to 136 officers from 41 agencies, in recognition of their service to the residents of Illinois. The Medal of Honor is given to officers who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or who have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism while performing their duties as law enforcement officers.

“Every single one of our Medal of Honor Awardees exemplify the unwavering unselfishness and courage that it takes to be a true public servant,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “From the July 4th Highland Park massacre to hostage situations and armed robberies, Illinois’ police officers respond to our most daunting emergencies with resolve and selflessness — and on behalf of the people of Illinois, we couldn’t be more grateful.”

“The special souls we pay tribute to met the common daily challenge of enforcing our laws with uncommon bravery,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee and the Illinois State Police honor these heroes, some who paid the ultimate price, in the pursuit of justice and the protection of public safety.”

The Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee was created in 1990 by the Law Enforcement and Fire Fighting Medal of Honor Act. Committee members include ISP Director Kelly, Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board Executive Director Keith Calloway, Chicago Police Department Interim Superintendent Eric Carter, DeKalb Police Department Chief David Byrd, retired ISP Master Sergeant and St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, and McHenry County Conservation District Police Chief Laura King.

Area law enforcement officers honored during the ceremony include:

Dixon Police Department

2018, Officer Mark A. Dallas

East Moline Police Department

2019, Officer Ryan T. Clark and Officer Logan A. Wolfe

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

2019, Deputy Troy P. Chisum, posthumously

Hampton Police Department

2020, Chief of Police Terrence A. Engle, posthumously

Knox County Sheriff’s Department

2022, Deputy Sheriff Nicholas D. Weist, posthumously

For more information on the Law Enforcement Medal of Honor Committee, click here.