Law enforcement on crash scene late Thursday after apparent pursuit

An apparent police pursuit ended in a crash near the Rock Island County Courthouse about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in Rock Island.

Local 4 News, first on the scene, saw squad cars from multiple jurisdictions, including Rock Island, Davenport and Iowa State Patrol, in the area. At least two ambulances also were at the scene.

A pole was lying on the ground in front of a severely damaged car. Our crew saw someone with a dog resting on a squad car at the scene.

We do not know whether anyone was arrested or ticketed.