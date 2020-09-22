Law enforcement searching for man who shot at Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies

Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, is wanted by law enforcement in Henry County after he fired at Sheriff Deputies that were attempting a traffic stop on September 22, 2020.

Geneseo Schools on lock-down out of safety due to the incident

UPDATE: Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and khaki pants. His hair is bleached blonde.

EARLIER UPDATE: Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who earlier shot at Henry County Sheriff Deputies and is believed to be in the Geneseo area.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop in the Village of Atkinson. During the stop, the suspect, Jeffery Ryan Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, fired a shotgun at the deputies. The deputies did not return fire and Blunk was able to escape on foot.

The Geneseo Police joined the search for Blunk and soon learned he was last seen in Geneseo.

The Geneseo School District was informed of the situation and decided to lock-down the schools as a safety precaution.

If anyone knows the location of Blunk, they should call 9-1-1. Blunk is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The U.S. Marshals Service, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Geneseo Police Department are all involved in the search for Blunk.