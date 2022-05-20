A 27-year-old Galena man faces charges after law enforcement officials say he had a BB gun on his person.

Shorty before 7:30 a.m. Friday, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a call about two men with a gun in Elizabeth, Ill., threatening another person, a news release says.

John Veysey, of Galena, was found walking on Main Street in Elizabeth a short time later by responding law enforcement units, the release says.

Upon further investigation, it was found Veysey had confronted another man and had a BB gun on his person at the time of the encounter. The other man “was in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery by Veysey,” the release says.

Veysey faces charges of aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release says. The incident remains under investigation by the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Illinois State Police and Stockton Police assisted, the release says.