Law enforcement: Suspect with marijuana led police on bi-state chase of 120 mph

A 25-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge of eluding, along with numerous misdemeanors – including reckless driving, driving under suspension, operating without owner’s consent and not obeying a traffic control device – after law enforcement officers say he led them on a bi-state chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.

Queshan Harris was driving a 2013 Hyundai Veloster shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday east on Locust Street in Davenport, then across the city limits into Bettendorf at Middle Road and Kimberly Road, police say in an arrest affidavit.

He failed to stop for a traffic light on the 900 block of Middle Road and then at the ramp to interstate 74 east from Middle Road.

He was driving faster than the speed limit numerous times while police pursued him.

Harris traveled south on I-74 at speeds of about 120 mph in a 55-mph zone. He hit stop-sticks on I-74 and continued into Illinois at speeds of more than 100 mph, the affidavit says.

He continued to elude a squad car throughout Moline. He ran numerous traffic lights in Illinois, and crossed back into Iowa on I-74 while continuing to elude officers.

He didn’t stop for a traffic light at State Street and I-74, and continued to elude officers when he went north on I-74. He took the off ramp to Spruce Hills drive and then crossed all lanes of traffic to get back onto I-74 while other vehicles were on the roadway.

He exited at I-74 to 53rd Street in Davenport and ran a stop light at the intersection. He kept going at a high rate of speed and exceeded the speed limit, traveling west on 53rd Street at speeds of about 85-90 mph in a 35-mph zone.

He crossed the intersection of 53rd Street and Eastern Avenue in Davenport in a construction zone and continued to elude officers at a high rate of speed, the affidavit says.

Harris crossed into the oncoming lanes of traffic while traveling west on 53rd street.

Davenport police found the Hyundai near 53rd Street and Brady Street, and followed it to a gas station near Bridge Avenue and Locust Street in Davenport.

Officers took Harris into custody. The vehicle had been reported stolen.

Harris’s license is suspended in Iowa until September 1, 2021. He has a prior eluding conviction.

Davenport officers received consent to search the vehicle from the owner, and found about 36.95 grams of marijuana along with a scale and packaging material.

Harris was released from Scott County Jail after he posted bond. Further court proceedings are set for April 30.