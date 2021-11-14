Law enforcement: Suspect with mushrooms manufactured fake meth

A 35-year-old LeClaire man faces felony charge after police say he created a substance that looked like methamphetamine.

Zackery Vaughn, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of two controlled-substance violations and failure to affix a drug stamp.

Shortly before 9 p.m. July 23, a search warrant was executed by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and LeClaire Police at Vaughn’s home on the 1400 block of Dodge Street, LeClaire, an arrest affidavit says.

During a search of Vaughn’s bedroom, a bag with 201.6 grams of a crystal-like substance was found. A glass baking pan with vacuum-sealed drug packaging and 168.54 grams of a crystal-like substance also was found.

The crystal substances resembled methamphetamine, the affidavit says. The substances in the pan appeared to have been stuck to the sides, as if it were baked or mixed with ingredients to imitate meth, the affidavit says.

During a search of Vaughn’s bedroom, a bag containing 24.57 grams of psilocybin mushrooms was located.

In the kitchen, $5,450 in cash was located in Vaughn’s duffle bag. A vacuum sealer was in the kitchen. Vacuum-sealing drug packaging and a digital scale were in the bedroom, the affidavit says.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Vaughn admitted he would use the crystal-like substance to imitate meth.

Authorities say Vaughn had been arrested in Minnesota for selling simulated meth to undercover officers. Reports from Owatonna, Minn., Police indicate Vaughn sold 2,276 grams of simulated meth to undercover officers, the affidavit says.

Vaughn is being held on a $40,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 23 in Scott County Court.