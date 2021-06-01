Law Enforcement Torch Run will benefit Special Olympics Iowa

Local law enforcement officers from Scott County took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run which will benefit the Special Olympics Iowa.



The departments have been participating in the run for over 20 years.



This year there were about 20 participants who ran 6.3 miles from Bettendorf to Davenport.



In the state of Iowa there are over 14,000 athletes who participate in Special Olympics Iowa.



Law enforcement hopes to raise over $1,000.



You can make donations by contacting Officer Ashley Guffey at aguffey@bettendorf.org or Sgt. George Ramos at gramos@bettendorf.org