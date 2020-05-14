Lawmakers return to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lawmakers will be returning to Springfield for the first time in two months next week. But they will not be in their normal building.

Both the House and Senate will be in session next week from Wednesday through Friday. The Senate will meet in the Capitol, while the House will meet in the Bank of Springfield Center. “I find this a good sign that we are coming back into session,” Republican Representative Tim Butler said. “The legislature is a co-equal branch of government, but we have been absent from this whole discussion with COVID and it’s time we got engaged.”

The return comes one day after Governor Pritzker called for the legislature to return. The special session will be limited to a handful of topics, including the budget, the pandemic and economic relief surrounding it, and the 2020 general election.

“I think we have to take another look at a round of what the administration did earlier in March with support for the hospitality industry and small businesses in downstate specifically in rural communities,” Democratic Senator Andy Manar said. “That type of economic revitalization approach I think should be part of our budget scenario, and that will probably take additional legislation though in some circumstances.”