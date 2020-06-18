Lawsuit filed after explosion killed Clinton firefighter, seriously injured another

Kellene Hosette, the widow of Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, and Clinton firefighter Adam Cain are suing ADM, Bill Whitters Construction and BWC Industrial Services for negligence.

Eric Hosette was killed in an explosion at the plant in January, 2019. Cain was seriously injured in the explosion, but survived.

Kellene Hosette and Cain are suing under the Wrongful Death Act, claiming negligence by both those companies. They’re seeking compensation for medical bills, pain and suffering, and lost wages.

The full lawsuit can be viewed below.