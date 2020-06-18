1  of  2
Breaking News
Illinois continues slow decline in new COVID-19 cases Iowa adds 211 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

Lawsuit filed after explosion killed Clinton firefighter, seriously injured another

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Kellene Hosette, the widow of Clinton firefighter Lt. Eric Hosette, and Clinton firefighter Adam Cain are suing ADM, Bill Whitters Construction and BWC Industrial Services for negligence.

Eric Hosette was killed in an explosion at the plant in January, 2019. Cain was seriously injured in the explosion, but survived.

Kellene Hosette and Cain are suing under the Wrongful Death Act, claiming negligence by both those companies. They’re seeking compensation for medical bills, pain and suffering, and lost wages.

The full lawsuit can be viewed below.

Hosette/Cain LawsuitDownload

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss