Penguin Random House is part of a federal lawsuit that includes the Iowa State Education Association, four authors, educators and one parent.

The lawsuit targets Senate File 496, the law bans books describing sex acts in all schools. The plaintiffs say the law violates the First and 14th Amendments. The lawsuit calls on the court to block enforcement of the part of the law that bans books from school libraries and classrooms. The plaintiffs argue it prohibits the free flow of ideas and does not consider the work of the book as a whole. They say teachers and librarians are trained to know what is age-appropriate for their students and can pick materials that are relevant and educational.

Two of the authors included in the lawsuit say their books offer perspectives not often shown or discussed, and that could mean everything to kids who feel alone. The lawsuit doesn’t seek monetary damages, only to block the book ban from taking effect.

The plaintiffs say they are in it for the long haul to maintain the freedom of speech and ideas.