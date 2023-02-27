Lawyers are working through a lawsuit filed by the City of Silvis, its mayor and city clerk.

The plaintiffs want a recording of a closed session held by city council members without the plaintiffs earlier this month.

A hearing scheduled for this week in Rock Island County Court has been postponed.

The city’s labor attorney is the defendant in the lawsuit. In response to documents filed Monday in Rock Island County Court, attorney Allison Williams filed a motion to dismiss, arguing the complainant “fails to plead facts showing a clearly ascertainable right to injunctive relief.”

Wright told Local 4 News last week that she gave the recording to an unnamed council member.

At a council meeting last week, Mayor Matthew Carter took heat for removing Williams from her role as city attorney. He replaced her with Keri-Lyn J. Krafthefer.

Council members objected, saying Krafthefer has a conflict of interest because she represented Carter.

On Monday, Local 4 News spoke to Krafthefe, who says she never personally represented the mayor or the City of Silvis, but did answer a question about open-records law from Carter.

Krafthefer says she and Williams worked Monday to clear up the issues involving the conflict of interest.

Local 4 News also has reached out to Williams. We’ll have more on this case at 10 p.m. Monday and will continue to follow its progress