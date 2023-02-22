U.S. Army veteran retiree and current Scott County Deputy Chris Laye seeks the Republican nomination for Scott County Sheriff in the June 2024 primary, according to a news release.

Chris Laye (contributed photo)

“I’m ready to bring my 29 years of experience in law enforcement to improve the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. While serving as a deputy sheriff for the past four years, I know firsthand areas where we can improve to better serve and protect the people of Scott County,” said Laye.

In the release, Laye said as sheriff he will focus on four key areas:

1. Improve the morale and environment within the Sheriff’s Office to retain and attract new deputies with transformational leadership.

2. Increase efficiency and effectiveness to stretch taxpayer dollars while lowering criminal activity within the county. Management of personnel to provide a more visible and effective presence across the county is imperative.

3. Improve communication, collaboration and coordination between all law enforcement agencies, the Board of Supervisors, the County Attorney’s Office, and the Judicial Branch within the boundaries of Scott County. “By working together better we can ensure criminals are held accountable and our neighborhoods are safer.”

4. Utilize the latest tools and statistical analysis available to modernize the Sheriff’s Office to stay ahead of the criminal element so law enforcement can better combat rising violent crimes.

Laye concluded, “I’ve spent a lifetime protecting and leading brave men and women who have chosen a military or law enforcement career. We can and must do better in the County Sheriff’s Office. I look forward to listening and earning the support of voters across Scott County.”

Laye, a U.S. Army veteran of almost 25 years of active duty, currently serves as a Scott County Deputy Sheriff. During his time in the Army, Laye served as a combat engineer and spent 21 years as a Military Police Officer, serving two combat tours in Iraq.

While serving at his last duty assignment in Missouri, he and his wife ran a successful beef cattle operation and after retiring from the U.S. Army in 2015, Laye served as a patrol officer for the Lebanon Police Department. Laye and his wife moved to Iowa in 2018.

He earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from American Military University, and is pursuing a master’s in public administration with a concentration in organizational management and a graduate certificate in executive law enforcement leadership. Laye and his wife, Christy, live in LeClaire.