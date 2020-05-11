Le Claire cruise hosts three-day calliope concert

A cruise in Le Claire is hosting a three-day calliope music concert, encouraging people to grab lunch from the local restaurants and attend the live event.

Starting on Monday, May 11th, through Wednesday, May 13th, Riverboat Twilight Cruise in Le Claire will host a calliope concert at noon. People are invited to come down to the levee located at 101 N Front Street, LeClaire, Iowa, and are advised to maintain social distancing.

On Tuesday, the concert will start at 11:45 a.m. and will play the Happy Birthday song and a graduation song for the seniors, followed by three more songs that will be played at noon.

“Almost all of the restaurants & shops are open for curbside pick up,” said Cindy Bruhn, LeClaire Tourism Manager, in an email.

Find the complete list of businesses open in Le Claire here.