A first-of-its kind conference about the Mississippi River will be held at the end of this week at Davenport’s Figge Art Museum.

While it’s an invite-only event bringing in experts and advocates from across the nation, the public is invited to a related “Walk for River Rights” on Saturday, May 13th, starting at Schwiebert Park (101 17th St., Rock Island) at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m. at the Figge Plaza (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport).

Organized by the Great Plains Action Society, the summit and walk involves organizers from Black, indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) populations to work towards reclaiming rights of nature for the Mississippi River.

The summit (May 11-14) at the Figge will advance leadership of 40 organizers of historically racially marginalized communities working to protect water, natural places, and sacred spaces.

The goal is to build an indigenous-led coalition from the Mississippi headwaters to the Gulf of Mexico, and eventually claim the rights of nature for the entire river system and develop an organized frontline group working to protect the Mississippi watershed and all living beings that rely on it as their home.

The ultimate goal is to “build a powerful BIPOC coalition throughout the entire Mississippi River basin and gain Rights of Nature,” according to a release from organizers. “We have delved deep into our networks and invited amazing leaders and changemakers from Indigenous, Black, Latino/Latina, and Migrant communities. The time will be utilized for grassroots assessments, specialist lectures, a tour of the Mississippi, and community-building exercises.”

This summit has been years in the making as Sikowis Nobiss, executive director of GPAS, has long spoken about the connection between the practices of “Big-Ag” in Iowa to the environmental disaster happening in the Gulf South.

A flooded River Drive in downtown Davenport, as seen from the Skybridge Saturday, May 6, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Water knows no borders but colonial governments and greedy corporations refuse to stop the horrific practices taking place in Iowa that is affecting all living things downstream,” the event release says. “This is why grassroots folks must do the necessary work to ensure the health and safety of the Mighty Mississippi and all that rely on clean water.”

Runoff from Iowa farms is the number-one contributor to the Dead Zone in the Gulf of Mexico, a toxic 6,000 – 7,000 square mile area at the mouth of the Mississippi River, where nothing can survive due to lack of oxygen, Nobiss of GPAS said Monday.

According to the Iowa Prairie Network, Iowa used to be as biologically diverse as many rainforests in South America but now its diversity is comparable to that of a desert. “It is almost an artificial environment where food is grown in soil that needs constant application of fertilizers and other nutrients due to monocropping and heavy crop rotation schedules,” the GPAS website says.

A view of the Mississippi River from Schwiebert Park, Rock Island, May 8, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“These colonial-capitalist farming practices are not just affecting Iowa, but land all the way to the Gulf of Mexico and contributing greatly to the climate crisis,” it says.

The state of Iowa has the unique designation of being bordered by the nation’s two largest rivers, the Mississippi and Missouri. However, water does not adhere to colonial borders and Iowa is also the most biologically colonized state in the country because of big ag companies, CAFOs (concentrated animal feed operations), meatpacking plants, ethanol production, etc., according to GPAS.

“The Iowa government and Big-Ag need to own up to their part in the suffering of all living things downstream and the bad health of the Mississippi itself,” it says. The Iowa City-based nonprofit “works to resist and Indigenize colonial-capitalist institutions and behaviors.

“We defend the land where our ancestors lie and where the children walk. Our goal is to reclaim what has been stolen and oppressed to create a better world for us all,” GPAS says.

“For a very long time, it was just a passion of mine to have this conversation take place between folks in Iowa and all along the Mississippi River Basin,” Great Plains founder and executive director Sikowis Nobiss said Monday. BIPOC people are often on the front lines of those affected by these issues.

Sikowis Nobiss, executive director of the Great Plains Action Society

“I just thought it was time for indigenous folks to be heard and I wanted that to take place here in Iowa because I consider Iowa kind of ground zero for a lot of this,” she said.

“What we’re doing in Iowa is actually deplorable and it doesn’t just affect Iowans — it affects everybody downstream,” she said.

The summit (which is mainly Friday to Sunday) is not open to the public, since Nobiss said: “I thought it would just be nice to put together people that I think that should be there and that would carry on the message and that would want to continue with this network.”

Quad Cities connections

Daisy Moran is among those attending, as a member of the Quad Cities Clean River Advisory Council, formed earlier this year by Iman Consulting and the Quad Cities Community Foundation. She works as assistant director of Augustana College’s Office of Student Inclusion and Diversity and the campus LGBTQ coordinator.

The river council and this week’s events are funded by the Walton Family Foundation and Moran said it’s one of the most diverse boards she’s served on.

“We’re really focused on sustaining environmental justice and clean rivers, but also bringing BIPOC communities to have ownership and responsibility for the solution,” Moran said Monday.

For thousands of years, indigenous people have been stewards of the land and water.

“For a period of time, that history has been erased and not brought to the forefront,” Moran said. “Now we’re just trying to bring more awareness to that.”

Daisy Moran, left, and Moselle Singh at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island, May 8, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Clean River Advisory Council meets twice a month and recently visited St. Paul, Minn., as a part of learning from other communities along the Mississippi, she said.

“How do they sustain their ecosystems? How do they bring diverse communities into the work?” Moran asked. “We have other trips planned for Louisiana and Mississippi.”

Moselle Singh is a QC artist who has done work for Great Plains Action Society the past three years, and organizing indigenous people in other areas.

“I’ve been involved with agri-ecology, biodiversity, conservation-type work my whole life,” she said. Singh uses art to weave together threads honoring the lands that have raised her in the Great Plains and the lands that raised her ancestors in undivided Pakistan-India. She currently collaborates with Great Plains Action Society to resist colonial-capitalist agriculture through art, grassroots organizing, and education, her bio says.

“A really big issue we’re facing is an issue of ideology,” Singh said Monday. “A lot of people think humans and nature are separated, but they’re not. Human culture arises from place.”

A main goal of the summit is to create a network of frontline and grassroots fighters that work to gain rights of nature for the Mississippi River and heal the water, land and all that depend on the largest river basin in the U.S.

Since many indigenous communities have been disconnected and displaced forcibly from their land, there’s very little tallgrass prairie left, Singh said.

Over the past 160 years, over 57 billion tons of soil has been lost due to Iowa farming practices, she said, calling this “eco-cide.”

“If it was more biodiverse above and below ground, water would be able to sink and be held by the soil and it wouldn’t be running off, along with all the pesticides and fertilizers that are being sprayed on all these fields,” Singh said. “We have a long way to go and we’re right in the heart of it.”

Moran and Singh on the Rock Island riverfront (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Iowa is the highest colonized state in the nation, with the most number of concentrated animal feeding operations, she said. “Colonized” means how many indigenous people have been displaced and how the landscape has been altered.

The walk organizers hope to raise awareness of these issues and bring people together from diverse backgrounds.

“We want to show real respect for where we are, the history of where we are,” Singh said. “Water is something that connects – it connects us as human beings. It connects all life; water is life.”

“If we want to make moves to nurture each other, this is going to be a really big step in that direction, honestly, she said of the walk. “If you look at nationwide, this is a huge, huge deal. What a statement. It’s only the beginning of conversations.”

The GPAS is working to spread the word and organize people to take part in the summit and walk. Executive director Sikowis Nobiss has been organizing this for the past five years, Singh said.

“She herself is indigenous and all of Great Plains is indigenous-led,” she said. “She’s been networking with folks from the headwaters to the Gulf on this for years. I’m just from the Quad Cities and I’ve been associated with her work, so it just made sense to collaborate on an event here.”

Great Plains Action Society, based in Iowa City, was formed as a nonprofit in 2017 to address trauma that indigenous peoples and Earth have faced and works to prevent further colonial-capitalist violence through education, direct action, cultural revival, mutual aid, and political change.

Current farming is nurturing homogenization, not diversity, Singh said.

“It’s so important because water is life – as a person, we are made up of 75 to 80 percent water in our bodies,” Moran said. “It’s not just for us but every living being in the ecosystem. For thousands of years, indigenous people have been stewards, purposely have been sustaining these ecosystems. It hasn’t been by accident or coincidence.”

“It’s important for me in this river rights walk, to bring that history back, because it has been erased,” she said. “And for people to be empowered, see themselves as the solution and take ownership of it.”

A walk for unity

The Saturday walk is all about unity and coming together for a common cause, Moran said.

“We’re the human race – we share this community, this environment and want to make sure we sustain it for generations to come,” she said.

“Rights of nature” is a global movement, Singh said. “It’s about shifting our understanding, who has rights, what has rights. River and natural landscape ought to be included in that.

“Corporations have legal personhood – which is absurd, but that means that’s completely erasing the ways that those behaviors that are perpetuated by corporations, such as pollution, dumping things into this river – they’re not seeing this river as a living thing. It’s seen as dead matter, which is ridiculous because that’s what flows through all of us.”

Singh suggested giving legal personhood to rivers as well, part of a global conversations.

Many local groups are partnering for the walk, including:

Nahant Marsh

River Action

Together Making a Better Community

Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities

Progressive Action for the Common Good

Sage Sisters of Solidarity

Partners of Scott County Watersheds

One Human Family QCA

The first of many

The Walk for River Rights is planned to be the first of many up and down the river.

“The goal is to build a network of grassroots and front-line communities up and down the river and actually throughout the whole basin if we can,” Nobiss said. “I want this to really grow into something larger than what it is today.”

A view of the Government Bridge from Schwiebert Park, Rock Island (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Over time, I want us to be able to support each other’s work and I want us to be able to work on rights of nature together,” she said. “It’s really important that a really powerful group can come together and make it happen.”

The “rights of nature” movement is nothing new for indigenous people, Nobiss said.

BIPOC communities have long been excluded from representation in the environmental movement.

“Even indigenous people who speak for the land, and have a connection even we are left out of important conversations,” Nobiss said. “It’s also almost like Black and the Latino/Latina communities have almost been socialized not to be a part of the conversation, not to be a part of the world outside of urban areas.

“Or if they are, they’re working fields or in meat packing plants and doing all the big ag’s heavy lifting,” she said. “That has to change because there’s just a need for it.”

Despite Iowa’s reputation for feeding the world, Nobiss said that’s overinflated.

“Iowans aren’t feeding the world and that’s unfortunate. The propaganda runs pretty deep here in this state,” she said. “With all that corn that’s being grown, I think 60 something percent of it is used for ethanol production.”

Iowa leads the nation in ethanol production, with 57 percent (1.5 billion bushels) of the corn grown in Iowa going to create nearly 27 percent of all American ethanol, according to an Iowa corn website. About 42 percent of Iowa corn goes directly into livestock feed.

Nobiss also said that ethanol production is “horrible” environmentally.

The foundation perspective

Environmental protection is a core passion for the Walton Family Foundation, as executive director Caryl Stern wrote in September 2022:

“The runoff of soil, fertilizer and manure from farmland is the most significant source of water pollution in Iowa, harming rivers and lakes and causing algae blooms that threaten drinking water, wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation.

Last fall, farmer Mike Helland spoke with Walton Family Foundation executive director Caryl M. Stern during her visit to the family farm in Huxley, Iowa (photo credit: Amy Saltzman).

“Climate change is making the situation worse, as heavier rains in spring and fall cause more frequent and severe flooding, soil erosion and water pollution.

“Through the Walton Family Foundation’s Environment Program, we are committed to protecting the environment and communities of the Mississippi River Basin – working with farmers, businesses and conservationists who are at the vanguard of efforts to improve soil health and water quality,” Stern wrote.

The foundation was launched in 1987 by founders of Walmart, and in 2020, awarded $749.5 million in grants to further its mission.

Nobiss wants to see a greater number of farms owned by people of color, noting about 98% of agricultural land in this country is owned by white people.

“Our goal is to repatriate land to indigenous peoples, and reclaim the first foods, and traditional farming practices,” she said.

Nobiss also hopes to hold similar Mississippi River summits in other cities in future years.

“I would love to see this happen anywhere on the river next year,” she said Monday. “I’d love to see another community do it. I’d love to see the Walton Foundation pay another community to do it. I think it would be amazing.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Saturday walk, visit the event page on Facebook or Instagram.