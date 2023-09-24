Lead(h)er, the mentorship program fueling career and community engagement for Quad Cities area women, has announced its new executive director. Hannah Howard of Muscatine has joined the non-profit in this leadership role, a news release says.

Hannah Howard (Lead(h)er)

“We are so excited to have Hannah take on this role. Her energy, community engagement experience, and fantastic communication skills make her a great fit. We can’t wait for our match community and all of our community partners to get to know her,” says Anika Martin, board president.

Howard brings a wealth of experience in the nonprofit sector. She most recently served as the director of business services & community development for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

“I am passionate about this organization because I personally experienced the power of mentorship as a mentee in the Strike A Match mentoring program,” Howard said. “I look forward to serving the women of the Quad Cities through my new role and connecting with our wonderful community partners.”

About Lead(h)er

Lead(h)er is a mentorship program dedicated to supporting and empowering women in the Quad Cities area by fostering career growth and community engagement. The organization strives to create opportunities for women to excel personally and professionally through mentorship and networking. To learn more, visit here.