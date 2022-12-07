The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside, IA has been rescheduled. Rimes was forced to postpone due to a vocal cord injury. The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023.

“To my friends in Riverside, IA, I was preparing for my show on Friday, but unfortunately, under doctors’ orders, this needs to be postponed to ensure the bleed on my vocal cord is completely healed before I sing,” Rimes said in a statement. “But rest assured, I am on the road to recovery and looking forward to getting to sing and dance with you all on September 29, 2023.”

Current LeAnn Rimes tickets may be used to gain admittance to the rescheduled show. Ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled performance can obtain a refund in one of these ways:

Visit the Gift Shop and present the tickets along with the receipt of purchase. Online purchasers who have not picked up their will call tickets can email their name and order confirmation number to tickets@riversidecasinoandresort.com. Mail the tickets along with the receipt of purchase to Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, Attn: Marketing, 3184 Highway 22, Riverside, IA 52327.

For more information, call (319) 648-1234 or email tickets@riversidecasinoandresort.com.