Leap Day welcomes new babies in the Quad Cities

It was a long couple of nights for Shannon and Nathan Weaver as they welcomed their daughter, Hannah into the world at 12:27 am on February 29th. Hannah was the first Leap Day baby born at Genesis in Davenport.

The Weaver’s are extremely grateful to have a healthy baby, but there was a time when things looked bleak.

“Her story really starts back at the 13th week ultrasound she had a nuclear translucency which is what’s over in the 99th percentile.” Said Nathan Weaver. “Which means a high likelihood of chromosome abnormality so like best case scenario down syndrome. Which of course we would have been fine with. We would have taken our little gift from god any way that she came.”

Hannah ended up being very healthy. Shannon says it’s breathtaking being in the room with her. Now the big question is what day will they celebrate Hannah’s birthday until February 29th rolls around again.

“We’ll let her decide.” Nathan said. I’m thinking the 28th, but I don’t know why.” Said Shannon.

Nathan said he opened his Christmas presents early on Christmas Eve so Hannah might want to celebrate her birthday early. With that said Nathan already has his dad jokes ready.

“She has one birthday every four years so she’s gonna live four times as long as all of us right.”