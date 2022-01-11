Learn about War of 1812 Battle of Rock Island Rapids in Wednesday library program

The Davenport Public Library downtown is hosting a free talk Wednesday, Jan. 12, which also will be available online.

Kevin Braafladt, the Army Sustainment Command Deputy Historian at the Rock Island Arsenal, and the Army Sustainment Command History Office will give a free talk Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. about a Q-C battle during the War of 1812.

This session (presented by the Davenport Public Library) will discuss the Battle of the Rock Island Rapids within the context of the War of 1812 and the local conflicts that broke out during the war on the Mississippi River.



This program is scheduled to be held in person at the Main Library (321 N. Main St., Davenport) and virtually.

Campbell’s Island (near East Moline) was the site of the Battle of Rock Island Rapids, one of the westernmost battles of the War of 1812, when a band of approximately 500 Sauk warriors allied with the British Army clashed on July 19, 1814 with an American force led by Lieutenant John Campbell of the 1st U.S. Regiment of Infantry. Campbell was leading three gunboats along the Mississippi River to carry military supplies to Fort Shelby, located at the present site of Prairie du Chien, Wis.

