Learn about 2 biracial woman from early QC history in free library presentation

The Davenport Public Library will host the virtual presentation “Louise Burtis & Matilda Hilbring: Biracial Women in Early Quad Cities History” presented by Jane Simonsen, professor of history and women’s, gender, & sexuality studies at Augustana College, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom.

The talk will explore the complicated landscape of race, property, and power in the antebellum Quad Cities by looking at the lives of two biracial women, a news release says.

Burtis, whose mother was Meskwaki, attempted to secure a place for herself in 1830-50s Iowa through her land claims and a series of strategic marriages. Hilbring was a Black woman, possibly born into indentured servitude, who lived in the household of Rock Island mayor Bailey Davenport and married a white man after giving birth to Davenport’s son.

Their lives expose both the limited choices and power available to women of color in different circumstances.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7526269

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.