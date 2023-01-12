UnityPoint Health – Trinity is kicking off 2023 by helping the public learn how to manage a serious heart issue in its first free Heart to Heart Community Education Series event of the year.

Mark Shen, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will present “Atrial Fibrillation (Afib): How We Manage in 2023 and Beyond” on Tuesday, January 31 at 5:30 p.m. in the Jardine Auditorium at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, 2701 17th Street. “Attendees will learn more about atrial fibrillation, or Afib, and how it impacts your heart health,” says Dr. Shen. “We will talk more about Afib, how it can be treated and ways UnityPoint Health – Trinity is committed to helping people manage and live better with Afib.” Receiving this diagnosis doesn’t mean drastic lifestyle changes. Last October, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt went into atrial fibrillation midweek but received treatment and rejoined the team.

“UnityPoint Health – Trinity’s cardiology department is committed to making the Quad Cities a healthier place and this session will empower attendees to live a healthier life,” says Kathy Pulley, Director of Cardiology Services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity. The program is free but limited seats are available. Click here to register.