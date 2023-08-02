Learn more about the daily life of a farmer at a free event hosted by the University of Illinois Extension.

The sixth annual Farm in the Park event will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park, 388 Front Street in Galva, across from the Extension office, on Tuesday, August 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. It has a variety of activities for everyone that show how vital agriculture is to everyday life.

Activities include:

A petting zoo with a variety of farm animals

Make and take crafts

“Farmer for a day” stations for young visitors, allowing them to explore apple picking, egg gathering and milking a cow

Hunting for fun ag facts through seek and find signs, with prizes for completing their activity passport cards

There will also be a focus on nutrition and wellness, featuring interactive stations with games and lessons on the importance of healthy eating habits and staying active. Participants can learn about the Illinois Extension’s Eat Move Save nutrition program and pick up a 2023 IL Extension Recipe Calendar and a reusable tote bag, while supplies last.

Plant lovers can talk with Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, who will share gardening tips and resources. Extension educators will be there with information about vermicomposting, reducing food waste, nutrient loss reduction and water quality.

Participants can enjoy a hot dog meal deal for $5, which includes chips, applesauce, a cookie and a drink. Proceeds from the meal sales will benefit Henry County 4-H. There will also be malts from Whitey’s for sale for $4 each.

For more information on Farm in the Park, click here.