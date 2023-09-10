Alzheimer’s is the fastest growing disease in the U.S. and one of the most frightening, a news release says. UnityPoint Health invites the community to learn more about how taking care of your vascular system is good for both your heart and your brain.

Dr. Hamid Sagha, MD, UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine, and author of The Dementia Action Plan, will present “Don’t Shrink Your Brain” during the free Heart to Heart Community Education Series. It will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Jardine Auditorium at UnityPoint Health – Rock Island.

Sagha will explain more about the connection between heart and brain and the steps to

keep both healthy.

“What’s good for your heart is good for your brain,” says Sagha. “By keeping your heart

healthy, you can lower your risk for brain problems, including stroke and memory loss.”

Heart to Heart is a free community educational series for those interested in learning more

about heart disease and prevention. Attendees learn how simple lifestyle changes can make a

positive impact on brain and heart health. Register online.

“Continuing education plays an important role in keeping our communities healthy and preventing heart disease,” says Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at UnityPoint

Health – Trinity. “We take to heart our mission as the region’s established leader in heart care

and prevention. We’re continuing our mission to reach more people with prevention education

and tools to help them live longer and healthier lives.”

This event is presented free of charge thanks to the generosity of donors to Trinity Health

Foundation.