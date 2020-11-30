Learn about barns in free program

Rich Tyler will discuss the beauty, history, future and importance of old barns in a virtual edition of the Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This program will take place virtually via GoToMeeting. Admission is free thanks to the support of Humanities Iowa and the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

Advance registration is required to receive an invitation and password to join the event. Registrations can be made by visiting http://events.bettendorflibrary.com/event/4672913 or by calling 563-344-4179.

A professor in the Departments of Otolaryngology at the University of Iowa, Tyler is in the process of restoring the Secrest farmstead with an octagonal barn near West Branch, Iowa. He has researched the history behind the property, including the golden age of farming, the Depression and the architecture of barns.

Community Connections is a monthly event open to all ages. The series focuses on local history, interests, and people through lectures, travelogues, music performances, films, and more. For more information, go to the library website at www.bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4179.