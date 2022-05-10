The Davenport Public Library invites you to learn about the bridges of Rock Island Arsenal in its Rock Island Arsenal 160th Anniversary series.

Join Army Sustainment Command Deputy Historian Kevin Braafladt and the Army Sustainment Command History Office to explore the history of the Rock Island Arsenal over its 160-year existence. The history of the Arsenal and local communities were shaped by the bridges and the commerce opportunities that were created, from the first railroad bridge to cross the Mississippi to one of the few remaining Army-owned bridges remaining.

This program is suitable for adults and teens. Rock Island Arsenal 160th Anniversary Series: The Bridges of Rock Island Arsenal is Wednesday, May 11, 6:00 p.m. at the Davenport Library, located at 321 North Main Street, Davenport. The program will also be available virtually here. The event will be recorded and available here.

This program is hosted indoors. Please observe social distancing and follow local COVID-19 safety recommendations. This program is subject to COVID-19 safety protocol updates. Check here for updates.