Learn about Bucktown when it was ‘worst town in America’ in free presentation

The “worst town in America” was in the Quad-Cities … at least in 1903, according to one source.

The Davenport Public Library will host “Davenport’s Bucktown in 1903: ‘Worst Town in America’: at 6 p.m. Monday in an online presentation.

A 1903 editorial in the Chicago Record-Herald claimed Davenport swiped New York City’s title as the “Worst Town in America.”

Join author Jonathan Turner, who wrote “A Brief History of Bucktown: Davenport’s Infamous District Transformed,” who will talk about what earned Bucktown such a dubious “honor.”

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7346208

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.