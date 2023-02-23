Eating well balanced meals is important for everyone, but especially for those who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis. That’s why Gilda’s Club is hosting a free nutrition workshop on Thursday, March 9 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Moline Clubhouse, 600 John Deere Road.

Chelsey Schneider, RD, CSO, CDN, MS, Advocacy Relations of Savor Health will talk about the importance of nutrition during cancer treatment, the job duties of a Certified Specialist in Oncology Nutrition, nutrition and cancer myths and more. Schneider will also discuss a new program available to Gilda’s Club members called Ina, a knowledge-based personalized nutrition technology expert platform designed for people with cancer.





This workshop is being offered in person and via Zoom and RSVP required. Schneider’s presentation will be virtual. Click here to register. For more information, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit their website.