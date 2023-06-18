UnityPoint Health invites the community to the Heart to Heart Community Education Series in June. The free in-person event is led by experts from Trinity Heart Center to help educate the community on heart disease prevention, treatment and ways to live more heart healthy, a news release says.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the United States, but

the good news is heart disease is largely preventable through lifestyle changes,” says Kathy Pulley, director of cardiology services at UnityPoint Health – Trinity.

Param Singh, MD, Cardiovascular Medicine, PLLC, will present “Understanding Cardiac Risk

Factors” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the Jardine Auditorium, 2701 17th St., Rock Island, at UnityPoint Health – Rock Island.

“The first step toward a heart healthy lifestyle is understanding your risk of heart disease. By

understanding your risk, you can begin to make informed decisions about your health,” says Singh. “During June’s Heart to Heart, I will share tips on how to better understand your risk

factors and how they impact your ongoing health journey.”

Heart to Heart is a free community educational series for those interested in learning more

about heart disease and prevention. Attendees learn how simple lifestyle changes can make a

positive impact on heart health. Register here.

“We take our mission as the region’s established leader in heart care and prevention to heart.

The Trinity Heart Center cardiology team is committed to making the Quad Cities a healthier

place and this session will empower attendees to live a healthier life,” says Pulley.

The event is presented free of charge thanks to the generosity of donors to Trinity Health

Foundation.

