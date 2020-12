Dr. William Roba will present “Charles A. Ficket: The Man and His Mansion,” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, in an online session.

The brief history of Ficke and his mansion at 1208 Main St., Davenport, Iowa, is free and open to the public. The presentation will premier on the Davenport Public Library’s YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/YtYesMQUMaU

For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.