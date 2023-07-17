UnityPoint is helping people recognize the symptoms of a serious medical condition in their latest seminar, “Understanding Chronic Vein Disease.”

Mark Williams, MD, a surgeon with UnityPoint Clinic – Mulberry, will discuss symptoms and prevention methods for people who have been diagnosed with chronic vein disease or think they may have it. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, August 23 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. at the Muscatine Community School District Administration Building, 2900 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine.

“During the presentation, I will share more information about the symptoms of chronic vein disease and their impact on your long-term health, if ignored,” said Dr. Williams. “Chronic venous insufficiency tends to get worse over time, but it can be managed if treatment is started early. By taking the right steps, you can help ease discomfort and prevent the condition from getting worse.”

Chronic vein disease, or chronic vein insufficiency, occurs when leg veins don’t allow blood to flow back up to the heart, causing blood to pool in the legs and causing swelling, feelings of heaviness or pain in the legs. While over 30 million Americans are affected by the disease, only 1.9 million seek treatment each year. The vast majority remain undiagnosed and untreated.

People at risk for chronic vein disease include:

• People over 50

• People who are overweight

• People who sit or stand for extended periods of time or those who live a sedentary lifestyle

• Women and pregnant women who at higher risk

The seminar is free, but guests are encouraged to RSVP online here. For more information on UnityPoint and their services, click here.