Gilda’s Club will host a free educational workshop entitled “Frankly Speaking About Cancer: Clinical Trials” for anyone impacted by cancer on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Ave.,, Suite 200, Davenport.

Dr. Jad El Masri, MD, hematologist-oncologist at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, will lead a workshop about clinical trials. This free workshop focuses on building awareness about clinical trials. People impacted by cancer and their loved ones are invited to learn how these trials are structured, and how to foster an open dialogue with a health care team about the eligibility and the viability of clinical trials as a treatment option.

In addition, participants will learn about the importance of shared decision-making and will be introduced to resources to help facilitate these conversations. Dinner will be provided for registered in-person attendees.

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom. Registration is required.

For details and to register, call Gilda’s Club at 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit here.