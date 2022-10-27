One of the most well-known side effects of chemotherapy is hair loss. One method patients can use to manage hair loss is called cold capping. Cold capping is a method of lowering the temperature of a patient’s scalp to help reduce hair loss.

(gildasclubqc.org)

Gilda’s Club is hosting a free workshop with Dr. Susannah Friemel of Iowa Cancer Specialists on cold capping on Thursday, November 10 from 6-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse located at 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200, in Davenport. Dr. Friemel will explain what cold capping is and how patients can determine if it’s right for them.

This program is being offered hybrid. Participants can register to attend in-person or virtually via Zoom, but registration is required. For more information and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.