Western Whiteside County has long been known as a natural flyway for migratory birds. During fall and spring,, residents observe flocks making their way via the Mississippi River, according to a news release.

Many species rely on the habitats of native plants for shelter, food, and rest as they make that journey. With urbanization and changing landscapes, much of this habitat has been lost, the release says.

But avid conservationists have a vision. Land has been donated to the Whiteside County Soil and Water Education Foundation. The land is being developed into a natural prairie. Efforts are being made to build a conservation center for residents of Whiteside County to showcase the importance of conservation to the environment, the release says.

Dave Harrison, a retired resource conservationist with experience in forestry, wildlife management, agronomy, wetlands, and prairie development; along with Dean Huisingh, with a special interest in preservation of rare, endangered, and threatened native plants will share their vision of this new development.

They will discuss funding, development, and progress of this project, and will provide a time table with long-term and short-term goals.

Volunteer Millers of de Immigrant Windmi. ll host the presentation at the Windmill Cultural Center at 111 10th in Fulton at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

The facility is accessible to persons with disabilities. This event is free and open to the public. Monthly programming is sponsored through a grant from the D.S.Flikkema Foundation.

For more information, visit here or call 563-249-6115.