Learn more about the architectural styles of downtown Davenport and the stories behind them from the Davenport Public Library. The Library is hosting a program with architectural historian and guide Ellen Shapley on Thursday, July 28 at 5 p.m. at the Library’s Main branch, located at 321 N. Main Street. Shapley will lead visitors on a walkabout around downtown Davenport to see the old, the new and the rehabbed in an outdoor gallery of architectural designs. Learn about two centuries of artistic and historical trends that influenced the local and world-renowned architects who shaped our cities.

This event will start at The Library’s Main and people are asked to meet near the hold shelf. The walking tour will run for about 2 hours. Please wear comfortable shoes and clothing appropriate for walking. This program is offered in partnership with the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center of the Davenport Public Library and the City of Davenport’s Historic Preservation Commission. Learn more by clicking here.