Technology is helping farmers plant crops in a whole new way and the Illinois Extension has all the details.

The University of Illinois Extension invites the public to a Field Day on Thursday, September 6 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Brian Corkill Farm, 22804 Walter Payton Memorial Highway in Galva. Dennis Bowman, Illinois Extension Specialist- Digital Agriculture, will be seeding a field with cover crops by both drone and robot. Host farmer Brian Corkill will share his expertise on soil health principles and discuss the challenges and successes he saw in planting cover crops.

Rachel Curry, Illinois Extension AGRI and Agribusiness Educator, will discuss the role cover crops play in nutrient loss and in the Illinois Nutrient Loss Reduction Strategy. Representatives from Precision Conservation Management will highlight the programs they offer to help offset cover crop input costs.

Email Rachel Curry at rccurry@illinois.edu or call (217) 265-0851 with questions or accommodation requests. For more information about the Illinois Extension, including the location of local offices, click here.