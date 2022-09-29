The Muscatine Fire Department, Muscatine Police Department, Muscatine Sheriff’s Department, and Muscatine County Joint Communications (MUSCOM) join forces to host the 2022 Public Safety Open House.

The event will be held from noon-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, inside and around the Public Safety Building, 312 E. 5th Street.

The public is invited for an enjoyable learning experience that will include demonstrations, discussions, and games. Visitors will be able to meet and interact with Public Safety staff, and learn a little bit more about what they do and the equipment they use.

Visitors will be able explore various fire and emergency apparatus inside the Central Fire Station, and visit a variety of booths to learn more about the Explorers Program and how Hands Only CPR could save a life. A smoke house will be located in the alley behind the fire station that teaches children how to safely exit a house in a smoke-filled atmosphere, and a mini smoke house that will demonstrate how smoke flows.

The Fire Department also plans to have a recruitment booth with video and handouts for fire pits and fire safety, a gear demonstration booth, and a photo booth with Freddie the Fire Truck. Also inside the station will be games for the children including a hose trace where children are blindfolded and have to follow the hose like a firefighter would to exit a building.

A vehicle extrication demonstration will show how the jaws, cutters, spreaders, rams, etc., are used to extricate victims from automobile accidents, a demonstration of the aerial tower truck, and a demonstration on how to use a fire hose to shoot water into a house.

The Muscatine Police Department is planning a variety of static displays of a squad car, armored vehicle, and tactical equipment. Children will not want to miss an opportunity to meet Muscatine’s K-9 officer and learn about the work he does. Parents can visit the drug trailer and see some of the warning signs of drug use. You may also want to give the drunk goggles a try.

The Iowa State Police will have a seat-belt impact trailer on hand that is designed to simulate how a seat-belt can save you. The Muscatine Police Tactical Team also plan to demonstrations with the Muscatine Police robot. There will also be games where children can earn prizes.

MUSCOM will have a couple of games set up and some 911 giveaways in the Public Safety Building basement. Anyone interested can also tour MUSCOM as long as they are escorted by a staff member.

The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department will also have their K-9 officer on hand as well as static displays of squad cars, boats, and other related items in the alley parking lot.

October is fire prevention month and this year’s theme is “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is marking the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which will be observed Oct. 9-15. The Muscatine Fire Department plans several events during the week to highlight the theme.