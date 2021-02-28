Learn about expunging a criminal record in Illinois in free Zoom session

FILE – In this July 6, 2020, file photo a sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons is displayed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says it has started to give the coronavirus vaccine to some high-risk inmates but won’t say how many inmates have been vaccinated or how it selects those to receive the vaccine. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Rock Island Public Library and Prairie State Legal Services will host a free virtual presentation on the criminal record expungement process at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The presentation will be offered via Zoom, and registration is required.

Kevin Hempy, the Equal Justice Works Fellow for Prairie State Legal Services, will provide a brief overview of Prairie State’s service area, types of cases, and how to apply for their services. Attendees will learn about record expungement, sealing of criminal records in Illinois, and other forms of criminal records relief.

To register, visit the calendar at www.rockislandlibrary.org or call 309-732-7341 for assistance. The Zoom link will be emailed to registered participants.

For those unable to attend by Zoom, the presentation will be posted afterward to the Rock Island Public Library YouTube channel.