Learn about Figge exhibition in free virtual Time for Art presentation

The Bettendorf Public Library and Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House have teamed up to give the community another installment of Time for Art.

Related Local 4 News stories Exhibition ‘200 Years of Painting from the National Academy of Design’ opens at Figge

Carol Ehlers will give a virtual art talk at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, via GoToMeeting. This live presentation will feature artists showcased in the Figge Art Museum’s current exhibit “For America: Paintings from the National Academy of Design.”

Registration is required to attend the free event, which is open to the public, and can be made at https://tinyurl.com/znhbbedc or by calling the Bettendorf Public Library at 563-344-4179.



The talk is the second program of the Time for Art series. The “For America” exhibit at the Figge features more than 90 works made between 1810-2010 by some of the greatest American artists and drawn from the collections of the National Academy of Design in New York.

Ehlers is a volunteer for both the Figge Art Museum and the Art Institute of Chicago.

The Time for Art series will continue virtually with Bettendorf Public Library in April and then at the Butterworth Center in May. More information can be found on the Bettendorf Public Library’s website at https://www.bettendorflibrary.com/ or call the library at 563-344-4179.