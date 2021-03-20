Learn about gambling addiction in free library session

Join prevention staff from the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc. at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom to learn about the often hidden addiction of gambling.
For many, gambling is a form of entertainment but for others, gambling can lead to debt, bankruptcy, and failed relationships, a news release says. Participants in the presentation, which is free and open to the public, will learn why being aware of problem gambling behaviors is important, how to identify signs of problem gambling, how to access help, and how to gamble responsibly.
Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7524246
For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.