Learn about gambling addiction in free library session

FILE – This Feb. 10, 2020, file photo shows slot machines at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City,N.J., that are controlled by gamblers over the internet. The coronavirus pandemic could lead to a quicker expansion of sports betting and internet gambling in the U.S. as states deal with huge budget deficits and look for new tax revenue wherever they can find it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, FIle)

Join prevention staff from the Center for Alcohol & Drug Services, Inc. at 1 p.m. Wednesday on Zoom to learn about the often hidden addiction of gambling.

For many, gambling is a form of entertainment but for others, gambling can lead to debt, bankruptcy, and failed relationships, a news release says. Participants in the presentation, which is free and open to the public, will learn why being aware of problem gambling behaviors is important, how to identify signs of problem gambling, how to access help, and how to gamble responsibly.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7524246

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.