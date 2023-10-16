Genesis Health System is holding its last midweek hiring event for 2023 next week.

The final Genesis ‘Walk In Wednesday’ hiring event of the year takes place on Wednesday, October 25 from 3-6 p.m. Genesis Human Resources representatives will be at the main entrances of both Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, 1227 East Rusholme Street in Davenport, and Genesis Medical Center – Silvis, 801 Illini Drive in Silvis. They’ll meet with applicants and conduct on-the-spot interviews for all open positions, both clinical and non-clinical.

The walk-in, same-day, back-to-back interview process makes it easier for job seekers and Genesis to find the perfect fit. Some applicants may complete the interview process and receive an on-the-spot conditional offer.

Since Walk In Wednesdays began back in February, 343 people have attended and 110 applicants have been hired by Genesis.

For more information on Walk In Wednesdays, click here.

