Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold information meetings this week for their affordable home ownership program, a news release says.

The meetings will be accessible virtually via Zoom as well as in-person at the Habitat office on Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 29, at 10 a.m. Those interested in attending must register here or call the office to RSVP for in-person attendance.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities builds simple, decent homes and sells them to a partnering family with a low down payment, zero-interest mortgage, and affordable monthly payments based on the family’s income. Families are selected based on three criteria- need for safe affordable housing, ability to pay the mortgage, and willingness to partner with Habitat. Partnering families follow a program for an average of one to three years, which includes working with a mentor, taking home ownership preparation classes, and completing “sweat equity” hours each month. Sweat equity hours are earned by helping at the ReStore, helping in the office, and working on construction projects, including the partner family’s own home build.

The meetings will provide more detailed information about the program, eligibility criteria, and how to apply. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and speak with staff and volunteers from organization’s Family Selection Committee.

Applications will be available to pick up from the HFHQC administrative office on July 31 and must be returned by 4 p.m. Aug. 29. The office is located at 3625 Mississippi Ave., Davenport; hours are Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

About Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities is dedicated to building thriving communities. For 30 years, the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has served low-income families with the construction of affordable homes. Habitat will dedicate nine homes this year, totaling 134 affordable homes since 1993. In addition, Habitat has completed over 70 home repairs, more than 60 accessibility ramps, and recently finished a seven-year neighborhood revitalization project.