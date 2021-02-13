Learn about Harriet Beecher-Stowe in free showing of Fourth Wall Films documentary

The Mid-America Emmy-nominated documentary “Becoming Harriet Beecher Stowe” produced by Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films will be presented by the Bettendorf Public Library online via Facebook at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, during Black History Month.

A question-and-answer session with the film producers, and Christina Hartlieb, executive director of the Harriet Beecher Stowe House in Cincinnati, will follow the free 30-minute virtual film screening on Fourth Wall Films’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Fourth-Wall-Films-173844695995934 .

The film tells the story of the famous writer’s life in Cincinnati, Ohio and how those life-changing experiences contributed to her best-selling novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” Beecher-Stowe lived in Cincinnati between 1832 and 1850, and after her move to Maine, she adapted her observations and anti-slavery sentiment into America’s most influential novel, a news release says.

Historians, writers and scholars providing insight into Harriet’s life include Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Life,” Joan Hedrick.

“The Cincinnati years, I think, profoundly affected her,” said Hedrick. “Her early marriage, her early motherhood – I think it was hard for her to leave that sacred ground. When she moved there, she was a New Englander. When she went back East 18 years later, she was an American.”

Clips from Fourth Wall Films’ docudrama “Sons & Daughters of Thunder” are included in the documentary and feature actors from the Quad Cities area including Jessica Taylor, who portrays a young Harriet Beecher. The voice of Harriet Beecher Stowe was presented throughout the documentary by actress Dee Canfield of Moline.

A number of historical sites in the Quad Cities region appear in the film.

The film was partially funded by a grant from the Ohio Humanities, a State affiliate of The National Endowment for the Humanities.

Producers Kelly and Tammy Rundle are the owners of Fourth Wall Films, an award-winning and Regional Emmy-nominated independent film production company formerly located in Los Angeles, and now based in Moline.

The Rundles have earned Mid-America Emmy nominations for their documentaries “Good Earth: Awakening the Silent City,” “River to River: Iowa’s Forgotten Highway 6, ” “Country School: One Room – One Nation,” and “Letters Home to Hero Street” (co-produced with WQPT) and their docudrama “Sons & Daughters of Thunder.”