Gilda’s Club’s next free workshop will cover the link between spirituality and health.

The workshop will be held on Tuesday, August 15 from 6-7 p.m. at Gilda’s Club Quad Cities Davenport Clubhouse, 1351 W. Central Park Avenue, Suite 200 in Davenport. Linda Guebert, RN, MS Manager of the Parish Nurse Program at UnityPoint-Trinity will discuss how spirituality is an important part of people’s health, and is especially beneficial an illness, such as a cancer diagnosis.

The workshop is being offered in-person and via Zoom. Registration is required. For more information and to register, call Gilda’s Club at (563) 326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or click here.