Learn about heart attacks and effects of COVID-19 on the heart in free presentation

Did you know heart disease is the #1 killer of Americans?

In a free Zoom presentation, you can “Learn the Numbers: Signs of Heart Attack and Effects of COVID on the Heart.”

The presentation by Dr. Rafat Padaria, cardiologist with Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.

Registration for the February Heart Month program is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://bit.ly/dpl-learnthenumbers

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.