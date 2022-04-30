



The Art Talks at Butterworth Center series, funded by the William A Butterworth Foundation, continues in May.

“American Impressionism: The Ten,” will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Admission is free.



Art historian Carol Ehlers will give a two-part talk on The Ten, the innovative artists society who stepped outside the accepted Impressionists style of the day to boldly form their own artists group. The Ten, a group of (mostly Impressionist) painters, exhibited together for nearly 20 years after their first joint exhibition in New York City in 1898.

This group chose to showcase their paintings independently of the Society of American Artists and the National Academy of Design, mainly as a means to attract public attention to the Impressionists movement.

John Henry Twachtman, J. Alden Weir and Childe Hassam were the inspiring catalysts in organizing the collective. Other artists joined them from the eastern region of the United States, which contributed to the outstanding success of the group.

Impressionist artist Hassam, who brought Impressionism to America from Paris, will be the focus of the program. Ehlers will showcase Hassam’s talent with a variety of his treasured paintings depicting floral gardens, city-scapes and more.

Light refreshments will be served afterward.

Part two will be at 3 p.m. June 4, and will focus on the artwork of John Leslie Breck and friends.

For more information, call 309-743-2701, or visit here.

