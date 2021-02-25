Learn about industrial hemp in Iowa in free Davenport Library program

Farmer Breezy shows off the distinctive leaves of a marijuana plant during a tour of his plantation in Jamaica’s central mountain town of Nine Mile. While the island has a regulated medical marijuana industry and decriminalized small amounts of weed in 2015, it is running low on the illegal market, due to heavy heavy rains followed by extended drought, an increase in consumption and a drop in the number of traditional marijuana farmers. (AP Photo/David McFadden, File)

What does the re-legalization of industrial hemp mean for Iowa? How is it grown? Can it compete with corn or replace single-use plastics?

Eastern Iowa Community College now has a degree program in industrial hemp production. Join a Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, with instructor Shane Mairet to learn more about the possibilities.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7426946

The free event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.