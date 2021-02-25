Learn about industrial hemp in Iowa in free Davenport Library program

What does the re-legalization of industrial hemp mean for Iowa? How is it grown? Can it compete with corn or replace single-use plastics?
Eastern Iowa Community College now has a degree program in industrial hemp production. Join a Zoom presentation at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 4, with instructor Shane Mairet to learn more about the possibilities.
Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7426946
The free event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.