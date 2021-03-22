Learn about invasive Asian Carp and why they’re a threat in free presentation

Join a Zoom session, free and open to the public, at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to learn about these invasive species, how they came to local waterways, why they pose such a threat to native aquatic species, and what is being done to mitigate the threat.

Participants also will learn some culinary possibilities for this seemingly unlimited fish in this Davenport Public Library presentation.

Registration is required at https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/7426922

For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.